SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Position Trimmed by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. SP Plus comprises about 2.7% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SP Plus worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $5,589,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,838,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SP Plus stock remained flat at $53.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

