SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 144,613 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 322,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,437. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

