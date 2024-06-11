SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

