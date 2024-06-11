SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Lowered by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. 1,599,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.