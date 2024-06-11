Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

