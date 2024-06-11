Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $309.00

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $309.00, but opened at $319.00. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $310.90, with a volume of 191,904 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.60 and its 200 day moving average is $249.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 580.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

