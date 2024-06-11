Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.90

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 161835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.45 ($0.50).

Staffline Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.67. The company has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,993.12). In the last three months, insiders sold 414,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,497. Company insiders own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

