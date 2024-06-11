Stephen P. Casper Sells 500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.41. 279,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,727. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.54 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

