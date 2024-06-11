Stephen P. Casper Sells 500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.41. 279,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,727. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.54 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
