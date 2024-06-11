Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 11th (ASO, BMEA, CATY, CDNA, CGEN, CLF, CMCSA, CXW, FLIC, PMTS)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 11th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

