StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.