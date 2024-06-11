StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

