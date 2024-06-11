StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Calithera Biosciences
