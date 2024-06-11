StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.