StockNews.com Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Hold”

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 740,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.