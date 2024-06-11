StockNews.com Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Buy

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

PTSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

See Also

