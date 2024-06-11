Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.59. 98,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 911,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 739,902 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,543 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

