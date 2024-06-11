Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 689,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,446. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

