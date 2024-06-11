Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

STRO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

