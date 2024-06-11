Symmetry Investments LP Invests $455,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

