Symmetry Investments LP Invests $829,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

