Symmetry Investments LP Invests $829,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.
In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
