Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $984,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,969,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 700.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.