Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 15,400 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

