Symmetry Investments LP Sells 2,449 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,824. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

