Symmetry Investments LP Takes $299,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,238,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $196.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $181.03 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

