Symmetry Peak Management LLC Buys New Position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Complete Solaria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSLR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Complete Solaria by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Complete Solaria Stock Up 4.1 %

Complete Solaria stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 81,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,547. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Complete Solaria Profile

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

