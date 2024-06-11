Symmetry Peak Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.50. 1,113,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,242. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

