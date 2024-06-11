Symmetry Peak Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 1,625,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

