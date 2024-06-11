T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

