Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $416.78 million and approximately $35.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 764,724,018 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.