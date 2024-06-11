The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. AES makes up 2.6% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.24% of AES worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in AES by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 6,538,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,136. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

