The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

BA stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,552. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.