The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 130,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 570,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 105,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,367. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

