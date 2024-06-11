The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,974 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.77% of The Cigna Group worth $674,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. 351,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.41 and a 200 day moving average of $327.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

