The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $143.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 94.88.

NASDAQ:ARM traded up 5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 145.20. 3,978,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099,146. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 101.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

