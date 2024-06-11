The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. 1,076,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,302. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

