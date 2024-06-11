The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,049.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 292,770 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,310,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 155,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.88. 9,128,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,616,409. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

