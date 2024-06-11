Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0808 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $531.28 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,577,553,355 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

