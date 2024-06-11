TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 6.0% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $145,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

