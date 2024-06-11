TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Sells 4,865,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,865,000 shares during the period. United States Steel comprises about 1.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 3,421,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

