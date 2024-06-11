Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 171,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.