Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 372,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

