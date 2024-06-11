Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,092,621 shares of company stock valued at $441,937,951 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.83. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $41.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Company Profile



Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

