Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

