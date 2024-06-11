Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NJR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 49,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.