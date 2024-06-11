Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 164,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

