Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.78 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The firm had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

