TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 30,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TDG traded down $13.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,292.04. 260,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,155.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $794.97 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

