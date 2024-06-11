TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,325.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,305.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $794.97 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 30,123 shares worth $37,654,235. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

