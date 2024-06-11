Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,913 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 414,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.