Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 18 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($190.47).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.44). 348,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 772.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,570.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 934.20 ($11.90).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.21) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.05) to GBX 950 ($12.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 863 ($10.99).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.