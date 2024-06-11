Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Trican Well Service Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.92.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
